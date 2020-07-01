Allcargo Logistics consolidated net profit declines 34.40% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 8.32% to Rs 1870.96 crore

Net profit of Allcargo Logistics declined 34.40% to Rs 52.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 79.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.32% to Rs 1870.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1727.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.84% to Rs 223.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 241.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.55% to Rs 7346.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6894.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

