Allcargo Logistics consolidated net profit declines 34.40% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 8.32% to Rs 1870.96 croreNet profit of Allcargo Logistics declined 34.40% to Rs 52.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 79.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.32% to Rs 1870.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1727.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 7.84% to Rs 223.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 241.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.55% to Rs 7346.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6894.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1870.961727.31 8 7346.246894.86 7 OPM %5.686.20 -6.856.50 - PBDT98.06108.85 -10 482.33458.01 5 PBT37.9172.73 -48 250.73302.08 -17 NP52.0579.35 -34 223.00241.96 -8
