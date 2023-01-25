Allsec Technologies consolidated net profit declines 45.14% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.27% to Rs 100.09 crore

Net profit of Allsec Technologies declined 45.14% to Rs 7.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.27% to Rs 100.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 83.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.100.0983.2220.9526.4520.8822.2514.0516.487.2213.16

