JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Triveni Engineering and Industries consolidated net profit rises 13.19% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Allsec Technologies consolidated net profit declines 45.14% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 20.27% to Rs 100.09 crore

Net profit of Allsec Technologies declined 45.14% to Rs 7.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.27% to Rs 100.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 83.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales100.0983.22 20 OPM %20.9526.45 -PBDT20.8822.25 -6 PBT14.0516.48 -15 NP7.2213.16 -45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 07:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU