Telecom stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Telecom index decreasing 26.37 points or 1.88% at 1378.87 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Reliance Communications Ltd (down 4.8%), Tejas Networks Ltd (down 3.23%),HFCL Ltd (down 2.81%),Indus Towers Ltd (down 2.13%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 2.07%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were ITI Ltd (down 1.84%), OnMobile Global Ltd (down 1.71%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 0.76%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 0.75%), and Tata Communications Ltd (down 0.67%).

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 226.66 or 0.43% at 52326.74.

The Nifty 50 index was down 79.65 points or 0.51% at 15672.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 261.08 points or 0.99% at 26120.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 73.55 points or 0.91% at 8000.54.

On BSE,1041 shares were trading in green, 2095 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)