Volumes soar at eClerx Services Ltd counter

eClerx Services Ltd clocked volume of 13.2 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.21 lakh shares
TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd, ITI Ltd, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 July 2020.
eClerx Services Ltd clocked volume of 13.2 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.21 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.63% to Rs.484.40. Volumes stood at 1.44 lakh shares in the last session.
TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd recorded volume of 3.14 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 32193 shares. The stock lost 2.02% to Rs.341.50. Volumes stood at 26356 shares in the last session.
ITI Ltd registered volume of 222.02 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29.72 lakh shares. The stock rose 19.96% to Rs.134.30. Volumes stood at 63.97 lakh shares in the last session.
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd saw volume of 152.7 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27.11 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.72% to Rs.11.10. Volumes stood at 18.47 lakh shares in the last session.
Hindustan Copper Ltd witnessed volume of 67.14 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.99 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.08% to Rs.37.10. Volumes stood at 15.66 lakh shares in the last session.
