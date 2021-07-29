Basic materials stocks gain

Basic materials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index increasing 48.54 points or 0.86% at 5666.85 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, N R Agarwal Industries Ltd (up 19.98%), Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd (up 8.59%),Star Paper Mills Ltd (up 6.48%),West Coast Paper Mills Ltd (up 5.26%),Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd (up 4.78%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JK Paper Ltd (up 4.31%), J K Cements Ltd (up 4.08%), Orient Paper & Industries Ltd (up 3.95%), Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd (up 3.77%), and GHCL Ltd (up 3.49%).

On the other hand, Astec Lifesciences Ltd (down 4.14%), Phillips Carbon Black Ltd (down 2.3%), and Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd (down 2.08%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 181.62 or 0.35% at 52625.33.

The Nifty 50 index was up 53.2 points or 0.34% at 15762.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 147.05 points or 0.56% at 26513.02.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 33.7 points or 0.42% at 8035.06.

On BSE,1808 shares were trading in green, 803 were trading in red and 92 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)