Renaissance Global spurts after agreement for NFL inspired branded jewellery in US

Renaissance Global rose 4.37% to Rs 1013.25 after the company announced strategic licensing agreement for the National Football League (NFL) inspired branded jewellery in USA.

Renaissance Global announced a licensing agreement with the National Football League (NFL). Through this agreement, Renaissance and the NFL will collaborate to design unique branded jewellery collection using NFL intellectual property. This unique collection will be marketed to consumers in the US.

The NFL jewellery collection will include distinct pieces representing each of the 32 teams in the NFL along with jewellery pieces for the Super Bowl and Pro-Bowl matches. The product portfolio encompasses rings, earrings, bracelets and pendants for all genders.

This collection will be premiered this holiday season at multiple retail locations such as department stores, specialty jewellery stores, league stores, mass-market retailers and others, across the United States. The jewellery collection will also be featured across e-commerce platforms such as NFL team websites and other e-commerce retailers. Renaissance will also be launching a brand new D2C website for NFL in the coming months. This partnership also strengthens the company's high-growth D2C portfolio.

The licensing agreement with NFL along with its existing strategic licensing agreements with Enchanted Disney Fine Jewellery, Hallmark, Star Wars and Disney Treasures augments the company's portfolio of licensed brands, Renaissance said in a statement.

The National Football League (NFL) is a major professional football league in the United States, formed in 1920 as the American Professional Football Association (APFA) in Canton, Ohio. It is a 32-team professional American football league split evenly between the National Football Conference (NFC) and the American Football Conference (AFC).

Renaissance Global is a global branded jewellery player. Renaissance designs, manufactures and supplies branded jewellery across key high-potential markets in USA, Canada, UK and key Asian markets. The product portfolio encompasses branded jewellery, customer brands and plain gold jewellery segments, with strong focus on branded jewellery division.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Renaissance Global rose 42.72% to Rs 27.93 crore on 8.75% decline in net sales to Rs 477.10 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

