Alok Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 249.83 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 19.91% to Rs 1705.69 croreNet Loss of Alok Industries reported to Rs 249.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 19.91% to Rs 1705.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2129.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1705.692129.60 -20 OPM %-2.509.26 -PBDT-159.2686.50 PL PBT-249.83-0.09 -277489 NP-249.83-0.09 -277489
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
