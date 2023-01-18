JUST IN
Persistent Systems consolidated net profit rises 34.89% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 45.43% to Rs 2169.37 crore

Net profit of Persistent Systems rose 34.89% to Rs 237.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 176.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 45.43% to Rs 2169.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1491.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2169.371491.72 45 OPM %18.5116.83 -PBDT420.80279.20 51 PBT352.45236.41 49 NP237.95176.40 35

