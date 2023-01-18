Persistent Systems consolidated net profit rises 34.89% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 45.43% to Rs 2169.37 crore

Net profit of Persistent Systems rose 34.89% to Rs 237.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 176.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 45.43% to Rs 2169.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1491.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2169.371491.7218.5116.83420.80279.20352.45236.41237.95176.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)