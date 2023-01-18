Umiya Tubes standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 71.75% to Rs 1.50 crore

Net profit of Umiya Tubes rose 700.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 71.75% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.505.3122.672.820.200.100.110.010.080.01

