Umiya Tubes standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Umiya Tubes standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Umiya Tubes reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2022 quarter
APL Apollo Tubes achieves 80th percentile in industry ranking on ESG
Rama Steel Tubes inks MoU with UP Govt for steel processing unit
Gandhi Special Tubes standalone net profit rises 41.31% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 71.75% to Rs 1.50 croreNet profit of Umiya Tubes rose 700.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 71.75% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.505.31 -72 OPM %22.672.82 -PBDT0.200.10 100 PBT0.110.01 1000 NP0.080.01 700
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU