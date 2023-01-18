JUST IN
Umiya Tubes standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 71.75% to Rs 1.50 crore

Net profit of Umiya Tubes rose 700.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 71.75% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.505.31 -72 OPM %22.672.82 -PBDT0.200.10 100 PBT0.110.01 1000 NP0.080.01 700

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 17:51 IST

