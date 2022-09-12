Alphalogic Techsys Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Arrow Greentech Ltd, Oswal Agro Mills Ltd, Starlineps Enterprises Ltd and Wonder Fibromats Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 September 2022.

Alphalogic Techsys Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 71.7 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20417 shares in the past one month.

Arrow Greentech Ltd soared 19.95% to Rs 97.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15514 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3578 shares in the past one month.

Oswal Agro Mills Ltd spiked 19.95% to Rs 48.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18534 shares in the past one month.

Starlineps Enterprises Ltd exploded 19.59% to Rs 124.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5017 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1397 shares in the past one month.

Wonder Fibromats Ltd spurt 17.78% to Rs 212. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7165 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3801 shares in the past one month.

