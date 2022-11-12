Alpine Housing Development Corporation standalone net profit declines 76.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.17% to Rs 9.81 crore

Net profit of Alpine Housing Development Corporation declined 76.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 9.17% to Rs 9.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.9.8110.808.9714.810.320.890.130.750.140.60

