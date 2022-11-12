Alpine Housing Development Corporation standalone net profit declines 76.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.17% to Rs 9.81 croreNet profit of Alpine Housing Development Corporation declined 76.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 9.17% to Rs 9.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales9.8110.80 -9 OPM %8.9714.81 -PBDT0.320.89 -64 PBT0.130.75 -83 NP0.140.60 -77
