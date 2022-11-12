JUST IN
Odyssey Corporation consolidated net profit declines 46.15% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 54.54% to Rs 17.51 crore

Net profit of Odyssey Corporation declined 46.15% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 54.54% to Rs 17.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 38.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales17.5138.52 -55 OPM %-0.23-0.47 -PBDT0.871.50 -42 PBT0.821.44 -43 NP0.350.65 -46

