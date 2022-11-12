Odyssey Corporation consolidated net profit declines 46.15% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 54.54% to Rs 17.51 crore

Net profit of Odyssey Corporation declined 46.15% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 54.54% to Rs 17.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 38.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.17.5138.52-0.23-0.470.871.500.821.440.350.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)