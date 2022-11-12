JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

B2B Software Technologies consolidated net profit declines 36.36% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Empower India consolidated net profit declines 69.23% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 73.11% to Rs 0.64 crore

Net profit of Empower India declined 69.23% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 73.11% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.642.38 -73 OPM %6.255.46 -PBDT0.040.13 -69 PBT0.040.13 -69 NP0.040.13 -69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU