Empower India consolidated net profit declines 69.23% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 73.11% to Rs 0.64 crore

Net profit of Empower India declined 69.23% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 73.11% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.642.386.255.460.040.130.040.130.040.13

