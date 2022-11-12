Empower India consolidated net profit declines 69.23% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 73.11% to Rs 0.64 croreNet profit of Empower India declined 69.23% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 73.11% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.642.38 -73 OPM %6.255.46 -PBDT0.040.13 -69 PBT0.040.13 -69 NP0.040.13 -69
