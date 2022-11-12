Aptech consolidated net profit rises 19.81% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 209.37% to Rs 105.00 crore

Net profit of Aptech rose 19.81% to Rs 13.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 209.37% to Rs 105.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 33.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.105.0033.9413.6728.5819.7313.5318.0912.0413.5511.31

