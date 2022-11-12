Glenmark Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 1.08% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.99% to Rs 3312.49 crore

Net profit of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 1.08% to Rs 260.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 257.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.99% to Rs 3312.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3125.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3312.493125.4318.7618.88635.92508.15480.21384.96260.44257.66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)