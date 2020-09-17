Ortel Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.46 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 14.65% to Rs 18.18 croreNet Loss of Ortel Communications reported to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 10.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 14.65% to Rs 18.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 21.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales18.1821.30 -15 OPM %13.75-24.27 -PBDT3.97-4.45 LP PBT-2.46-10.97 78 NP-2.46-10.97 78
