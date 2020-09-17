JUST IN
Ajel reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 28.21% to Rs 0.84 crore

Net Loss of Ajel reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 28.21% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.841.17 -28 OPM %-14.29-5.13 -PBDT-0.13-0.06 -117 PBT-0.13-0.06 -117 NP-0.13-0.06 -117

