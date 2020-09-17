Ajel reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 28.21% to Rs 0.84 croreNet Loss of Ajel reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 28.21% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.841.17 -28 OPM %-14.29-5.13 -PBDT-0.13-0.06 -117 PBT-0.13-0.06 -117 NP-0.13-0.06 -117
