Amansa Holdings trims stake in Zensar Tech

As per the bulk deal data on NSE, Amansa Holdings sold 16,78,568 equity shares (or 0.74% equity) of Zensar Technologies at Rs 292 per share on Wednesday, 24 March 2021.

On the same day, the Vangaurd Group bought 17,77,036 equity shares (or 0.79% equity) of Zensar Technologies via bulk deal on NSE at Rs 292 per share.

As of 31 December 2020, Amansa Holdings held 7.56% stake in the company.

On a consolidated basis, Zensar Technologies reported a net profit of Rs 139.17 crore in Q3 December 2020 as compared to a net profit of Rs 2.29 crore in Q2 September 2020. Net sales dropped 4.59% to Rs 934.41 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q2 FY21.

Zensar Technologies is a leading digital solutions and technology services company that specializes in partnering with global organizations across industries on their digital transformation journey.

Shares of Zensar Technologies declined 2.23% to Rs 282.70.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)