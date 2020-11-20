Amara Raja Batteries Ltd gains for fifth session

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd is quoting at Rs 859.25, up 2.49% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 15.23% in last one year as compared to a 6.6% gain in NIFTY and a 7.63% gain in the Nifty Auto.

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 859.25, up 2.49% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 12757.9. The Sensex is at 43572.94, down 0.06%. Amara Raja Batteries Ltd has added around 16.91% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Amara Raja Batteries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 9.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8628.3, down 0.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 25.35 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

