Amarnath Securities standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 16.67% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net profit of Amarnath Securities declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 16.67% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.100.1260.0058.330.060.070.060.070.040.05

