Amarnath Securities standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 16.67% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net profit of Amarnath Securities declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 16.67% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.100.12 -17 OPM %60.0058.33 -PBDT0.060.07 -14 PBT0.060.07 -14 NP0.040.05 -20

First Published: Tue, August 25 2020. 16:46 IST

