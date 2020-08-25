Amarnath Securities standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 16.67% to Rs 0.10 croreNet profit of Amarnath Securities declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 16.67% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.100.12 -17 OPM %60.0058.33 -PBDT0.060.07 -14 PBT0.060.07 -14 NP0.040.05 -20
