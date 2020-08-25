Jyoti Resins and Adhesives standalone net profit declines 58.05% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 52.70% to Rs 8.68 croreNet profit of Jyoti Resins and Adhesives declined 58.05% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 52.70% to Rs 8.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales8.6818.35 -53 OPM %10.7116.02 -PBDT1.522.98 -49 PBT1.372.92 -53 NP1.122.67 -58
