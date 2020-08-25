Jyoti Resins and Adhesives standalone net profit declines 58.05% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 52.70% to Rs 8.68 crore

Net profit of Jyoti Resins and Adhesives declined 58.05% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 52.70% to Rs 8.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.8.6818.3510.7116.021.522.981.372.921.122.67

