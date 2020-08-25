STL Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.72 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 74.56% to Rs 5.61 croreNet loss of STL Global reported to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 74.56% to Rs 5.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 22.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales5.6122.05 -75 OPM %-5.882.99 -PBDT-0.381.69 PL PBT-0.721.27 PL NP-0.721.27 PL
