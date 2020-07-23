Bajaj Holdings & Investment consolidated net profit rises 1.47% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd gains for third consecutive session
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd spurts 3.26%, gains for five straight sessions
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd soars 6.66%, up for fifth straight session
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd spurts 8.53%
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd up for third straight session
-
Sales rise 14.84% to Rs 90.25 croreNet profit of Bajaj Holdings & Investment rose 1.47% to Rs 679.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 669.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 14.84% to Rs 90.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 78.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales90.2578.59 15 OPM %74.9057.35 -PBDT716.66698.35 3 PBT708.27690.10 3 NP679.13669.28 1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU