Bajaj Holdings & Investment consolidated net profit rises 1.47% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 14.84% to Rs 90.25 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Holdings & Investment rose 1.47% to Rs 679.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 669.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 14.84% to Rs 90.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 78.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.90.2578.5974.9057.35716.66698.35708.27690.10679.13669.28

