G-Tech Info Training reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Bajaj Holdings & Investment consolidated net profit rises 1.47% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 14.84% to Rs 90.25 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Holdings & Investment rose 1.47% to Rs 679.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 669.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 14.84% to Rs 90.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 78.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales90.2578.59 15 OPM %74.9057.35 -PBDT716.66698.35 3 PBT708.27690.10 3 NP679.13669.28 1

First Published: Thu, July 23 2020. 08:03 IST

