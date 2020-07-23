Rallis India consolidated net profit rises 35.58% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 6.33% to Rs 662.70 croreNet profit of Rallis India rose 35.58% to Rs 91.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 67.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 6.33% to Rs 662.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 623.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales662.70623.24 6 OPM %19.3615.21 -PBDT138.07101.19 36 PBT120.1586.94 38 NP91.8767.76 36
