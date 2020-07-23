Rallis India consolidated net profit rises 35.58% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 6.33% to Rs 662.70 crore

Net profit of Rallis India rose 35.58% to Rs 91.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 67.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 6.33% to Rs 662.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 623.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.662.70623.2419.3615.21138.07101.19120.1586.9491.8767.76

