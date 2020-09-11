Amber Enterprises India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Granules India Ltd, Bank of India, PVR Ltd and KNR Constructions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 September 2020.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd tumbled 7.66% to Rs 1754.75 at 14:54 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9140 shares in the past one month.

Granules India Ltd crashed 4.60% to Rs 344.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bank of India lost 3.38% to Rs 47.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

PVR Ltd shed 3.02% to Rs 1254. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

KNR Constructions Ltd plummeted 3.01% to Rs 250.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4230 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27445 shares in the past one month.

