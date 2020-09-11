Utilties shares soften

Utilties stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 6.15 points or 0.4% at 1537.33 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd (down 4.93%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 3.31%),Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 2.94%),Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 1.97%),A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd (down 1.75%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 1.63%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.41%), PTC India Ltd (down 1.36%), Reliance Power Ltd (down 1.27%), and SJVN Ltd (down 0.85%).

On the other hand, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 2.36%), NLC India Ltd (up 1.54%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.9%) moved up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 60.65 or 0.16% at 38779.67.

The Nifty 50 index was down 5.6 points or 0.05% at 11443.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 60.33 points or 0.42% at 14543.74.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 16.78 points or 0.34% at 4886.62.

On BSE,1255 shares were trading in green, 1260 were trading in red and 167 were unchanged.

