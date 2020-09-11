Volumes jump at Amber Enterprises India Ltd counter

Amber Enterprises India Ltd witnessed volume of 65.75 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 38.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.70 lakh shares

Coforge Ltd, Strides Pharma Science Ltd, Thyrocare Technologies Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 11 September 2020.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd witnessed volume of 65.75 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 38.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.70 lakh shares. The stock dropped 7.37% to Rs.1,766.00. Volumes stood at 1.5 lakh shares in the last session.

Coforge Ltd saw volume of 13.77 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.23 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.00% to Rs.2,083.80. Volumes stood at 86090 shares in the last session.

Strides Pharma Science Ltd recorded volume of 54.08 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.33 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.95% to Rs.680.75. Volumes stood at 6.56 lakh shares in the last session.

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 3.87 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 80325 shares. The stock rose 2.60% to Rs.785.95. Volumes stood at 91071 shares in the last session.

Hindustan Copper Ltd saw volume of 25.18 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.48 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.09% to Rs.37.45. Volumes stood at 4.53 lakh shares in the last session.

