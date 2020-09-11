Financials stocks slide

Financials stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Finance index decreasing 32.62 points or 0.63% at 5132.43 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Bank of India (down 3.48%), Dolat Investments Ltd (down 2.67%),IndusInd Bank Ltd (down 2.44%),GIC Housing Finance Ltd (down 2.06%),Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (down 2.04%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Muthoot Capital Services Ltd (down 1.9%), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd (down 1.79%), HDFC Bank Ltd (down 1.6%), General Insurance Corporation of India (down 1.54%), and Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (down 1.43%).

On the other hand, Manappuram Finance Ltd (up 5.02%), Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd (up 4.73%), and Capri Global Capital Ltd (up 2.84%) turned up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 60.65 or 0.16% at 38779.67.

The Nifty 50 index was down 5.6 points or 0.05% at 11443.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 60.33 points or 0.42% at 14543.74.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 16.78 points or 0.34% at 4886.62.

On BSE,1255 shares were trading in green, 1260 were trading in red and 167 were unchanged.

