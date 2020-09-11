JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Zydus Cadila receives USFDA final approval for Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome Injection

Utilties shares soften
Business Standard

Financials stocks slide

Capital Market 

Financials stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Finance index decreasing 32.62 points or 0.63% at 5132.43 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Bank of India (down 3.48%), Dolat Investments Ltd (down 2.67%),IndusInd Bank Ltd (down 2.44%),GIC Housing Finance Ltd (down 2.06%),Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (down 2.04%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Muthoot Capital Services Ltd (down 1.9%), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd (down 1.79%), HDFC Bank Ltd (down 1.6%), General Insurance Corporation of India (down 1.54%), and Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (down 1.43%).

On the other hand, Manappuram Finance Ltd (up 5.02%), Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd (up 4.73%), and Capri Global Capital Ltd (up 2.84%) turned up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 60.65 or 0.16% at 38779.67.

The Nifty 50 index was down 5.6 points or 0.05% at 11443.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 60.33 points or 0.42% at 14543.74.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 16.78 points or 0.34% at 4886.62.

On BSE,1255 shares were trading in green, 1260 were trading in red and 167 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, September 11 2020. 14:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU