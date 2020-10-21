Amber Enterprises India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Mindtree Ltd, Responsive Industries Ltd, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd and Britannia Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 October 2020.

Mindtree Ltd, Responsive Industries Ltd, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd and Britannia Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 October 2020.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd crashed 6.32% to Rs 2301.95 at 14:54 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 36408 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14734 shares in the past one month.

Mindtree Ltd lost 4.58% to Rs 1362.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Responsive Industries Ltd tumbled 4.43% to Rs 127.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9550 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13098 shares in the past one month.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd slipped 4.27% to Rs 248.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 36177 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25341 shares in the past one month.

Britannia Industries Ltd dropped 4.24% to Rs 3400.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 71198 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33353 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)