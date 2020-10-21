Energy shares fall

Energy stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index falling 58.1 points or 0.94% at 6105.34 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 1.38%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.21%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (up 0.89%), Oil India Ltd (up 0.85%), Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 0.57%), and Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 0.47%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 4.88%), Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 2.93%), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.87%) moved up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 74.75 or 0.18% at 40469.62.

The Nifty 50 index was down 18.4 points or 0.15% at 11878.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 23.52 points or 0.16% at 14872.62.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 0.34 points or 0.01% at 4955.86.

On BSE,1249 shares were trading in green, 1289 were trading in red and 165 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)