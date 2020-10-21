Volumes soar at Aditya Birla Capital Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Aditya Birla Capital allots 37,025 equity shares under ESOP
Aditya Birla Sun Life MF halts fresh subscriptions in two debt funds
Birla Corporation board meeting postponed till Fri due to Amphan cyclone
IFB Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
-
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd recorded volume of 97.8 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.15 lakh shares
Mahindra Logistics Ltd, Godrej Properties Ltd, Brigade Enterprises Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 October 2020.
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd recorded volume of 97.8 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.15 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.65% to Rs.66.85. Volumes stood at 15.36 lakh shares in the last session.
Mahindra Logistics Ltd clocked volume of 1.74 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22729 shares. The stock gained 2.16% to Rs.333.00. Volumes stood at 14438 shares in the last session.
Godrej Properties Ltd registered volume of 62.18 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.78 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.88% to Rs.1,008.00. Volumes stood at 13.74 lakh shares in the last session.
Brigade Enterprises Ltd witnessed volume of 7.13 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.28 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.10% to Rs.173.95. Volumes stood at 5.43 lakh shares in the last session.
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 15.31 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.17 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.80% to Rs.67.00. Volumes stood at 2.97 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU