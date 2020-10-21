Volumes soar at Aditya Birla Capital Ltd counter

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd recorded volume of 97.8 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.15 lakh shares

Mahindra Logistics Ltd, Godrej Properties Ltd, Brigade Enterprises Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 October 2020.

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd recorded volume of 97.8 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.15 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.65% to Rs.66.85. Volumes stood at 15.36 lakh shares in the last session.

Mahindra Logistics Ltd clocked volume of 1.74 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22729 shares. The stock gained 2.16% to Rs.333.00. Volumes stood at 14438 shares in the last session.

Godrej Properties Ltd registered volume of 62.18 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.78 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.88% to Rs.1,008.00. Volumes stood at 13.74 lakh shares in the last session.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd witnessed volume of 7.13 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.28 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.10% to Rs.173.95. Volumes stood at 5.43 lakh shares in the last session.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 15.31 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.17 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.80% to Rs.67.00. Volumes stood at 2.97 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)