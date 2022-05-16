Amber Enterprises India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

-
-
Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd, Tinplate Company of India Ltd, Heranba Industries Ltd and AGI Greenpac Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 May 2022.
Amber Enterprises India Ltd lost 20.00% to Rs 2701.2 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 36173 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5074 shares in the past one month.
Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd crashed 9.97% to Rs 1136.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17827 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9527 shares in the past one month.
Tinplate Company of India Ltd tumbled 9.00% to Rs 309.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61502 shares in the past one month.
Heranba Industries Ltd corrected 8.38% to Rs 547.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13732 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13223 shares in the past one month.
AGI Greenpac Ltd dropped 6.90% to Rs 239.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 44977 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64771 shares in the past one month.
