Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'B' group

N K Industries Ltd, Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd and Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 May 2022.

Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Partly Paidup lost 10.71% to Rs 3.5 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 17606 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16698 shares in the past one month.

N K Industries Ltd crashed 9.10% to Rs 31.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 30 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 989 shares in the past one month.

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd tumbled 7.38% to Rs 74. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1738 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2815 shares in the past one month.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd corrected 7.29% to Rs 453.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14803 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28480 shares in the past one month.

Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd shed 6.58% to Rs 152. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13870 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54146 shares in the past one month.

