Volumes soar at Amber Enterprises India Ltd counter

Ambuja Cements Ltd, ACC Ltd, Capri Global Capital Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 16 May 2022.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd recorded volume of 7.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 90430 shares. The stock lost 20.00% to Rs.2,703.60. Volumes stood at 63503 shares in the last session.

Ambuja Cements Ltd clocked volume of 455.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 63.14 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.76% to Rs.369.00. Volumes stood at 101.95 lakh shares in the last session.

ACC Ltd saw volume of 30.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.29 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.07% to Rs.2,199.35. Volumes stood at 4.32 lakh shares in the last session.

Capri Global Capital Ltd saw volume of 3.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 79014 shares. The stock dropped 1.52% to Rs.627.00. Volumes stood at 47002 shares in the last session.

Elgi Equipments Ltd registered volume of 30.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.07 lakh shares. The stock rose 13.01% to Rs.291.00. Volumes stood at 9.2 lakh shares in the last session.

