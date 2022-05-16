Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 156.04 points or 0.52% at 29811.24 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Affle India Ltd (down 6.15%), Zensar Technologies Ltd (down 3.87%),Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (down 3.32%),Aurum Proptech Ltd (down 2.98%),Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (down 2.57%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 2.53%), Aptech Ltd (down 2.5%), Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (down 1.8%), RPSG Ventures Ltd (down 1.69%), and Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd (down 1.51%).

On the other hand, Allsec Technologies Ltd (up 7.32%), Infibeam Avenues Ltd (up 6.25%), and Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd (up 5.66%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 306.04 or 0.58% at 53099.66.

The Nifty 50 index was up 91.55 points or 0.58% at 15873.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 203.48 points or 0.8% at 25519.23.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 96.72 points or 1.25% at 7837.32.

On BSE,2077 shares were trading in green, 1248 were trading in red and 165 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)