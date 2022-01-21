Volumes spurt at Dalmia Bharat Ltd counter

-
Dalmia Bharat Ltd registered volume of 44010 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 6.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6999 shares
Cipla Ltd, Mphasis Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd, Info Edge (India) Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 21 January 2022.
Dalmia Bharat Ltd registered volume of 44010 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 6.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6999 shares. The stock rose 0.55% to Rs.1,999.00. Volumes stood at 2479 shares in the last session.
Cipla Ltd registered volume of 1.99 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 60046 shares. The stock slipped 1.69% to Rs.867.80. Volumes stood at 98479 shares in the last session.
Mphasis Ltd witnessed volume of 38016 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14017 shares. The stock increased 0.84% to Rs.3,080.05. Volumes stood at 15734 shares in the last session.
Triveni Turbine Ltd saw volume of 1.75 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 79226 shares. The stock increased 6.18% to Rs.208.00. Volumes stood at 33396 shares in the last session.
Info Edge (India) Ltd witnessed volume of 37359 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17015 shares. The stock dropped 4.03% to Rs.4,805.10. Volumes stood at 36537 shares in the last session.
