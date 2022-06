Ambit Finvest Pvt standalone net profit rises 198.98% in the March 2022 quarter

Sales rise 73.58% to Rs 66.03 crore

Net profit of Ambit Finvest Pvt rose 198.98% to Rs 11.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 3.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2021. Sales rose 73.58% to Rs 66.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 38.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2021.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.37% to Rs 25.78 crore in the year ended March 2022 as against Rs 21.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2021. Sales rose 41.84% to Rs 203.02 crore in the year ended March 2022 as against Rs 143.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2022Mar. 2021% Var.Mar. 2022Mar. 2021% Var.Sales66.0338.04 74 203.02143.13 42 OPM %59.0035.30 -52.4847.34 - PBDT17.565.59 214 41.6529.59 41 PBT15.554.24 267 34.3924.83 39 NP11.723.92 199 25.7821.24 21

