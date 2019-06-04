Kothari Industrial Corporation standalone net profit declines 16.84% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 52.52% to Rs 1.98 croreNet profit of Kothari Industrial Corporation declined 16.84% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 52.52% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.61 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.80% to Rs 16.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.984.17 -53 16.0114.45 11 OPM %-108.59-47.72 --16.55-19.52 - PBDT-1.90-0.53 -258 1.08-0.94 LP PBT-2.032.06 PL 0.61-1.42 LP NP0.790.95 -17 0.61-2.53 LP
