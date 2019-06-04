Rajkamal Synthetics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 83.33% to Rs 0.01 croreNet loss of Rajkamal Synthetics reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 83.33% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 76.47% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.010.06 -83 0.080.34 -76 OPM %-800.00-66.67 --425.00-29.41 - PBDT-0.060.07 PL -0.290.12 PL PBT-0.080.06 PL -0.340.11 PL NP-0.070.05 PL -0.330.09 PL
