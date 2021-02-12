Power Grid, ACC, ITC to be watched

Power Grid Corporation of India reported 26.04% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,367.71 crore on 8.67% rise in total income to Rs 10,795.08 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

ITC reported 11.29% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,526.55 crore on 0.52% rise in total income to Rs 13,625.41 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

ACC's consolidated net profit jumped 72.8% to Rs 472.44 crore on 2% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4144.72 crore in Q4 December 2020 over Q4 December 2019. During the quarter, the cement major recorded an exceptional expense of Rs 176 crore in respect of impairment of assets at Madukkarai unit as the carrying amount exceeds its recoverable amount and disclosed as an exceptional item.

Ashok Leyland reported 46.85% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 14.24 crore on 15.19% rise in total income to Rs 6,000.28 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Oil India reported 25.42% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 889.69 crore on 29.61% fall in total income to Rs 2,439.88 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries will be watched. Sebi on Thursday issued Settlement Orders in respect of adjudication proceedings initiated pursuant to the show cause notices issued by Sebi on May 19, 2020 to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, and the Whole-time Directors and certain officers at the relevant time. The aggregate settlement charges were Rs 2.92 crore.

RITES has, in consortium, emerged as L-1 bidder for a General Consultancy order from Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation for their Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor (HORC) which is a new electrified Broad-Gauge double line (about 144 kms) from Palwal to Sonipat via Sohna, Manesar and Kharkhoda in the state of Haryana with speed potential of 160 kmph. Fee payable to the consortium will be about Rs 61 crore.

