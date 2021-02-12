Power Grid, ACC, ITC to be watched

-
ALSO READ
Power Grid, Shree Cement, Aurobindo Pharma in focus
Power Grid announces good Q2 result
Rites (in consortium) bags consultancy order for Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor
Power Grid Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 20.34% in the September 2020 quarter
Power Grid Corporation of India announces appointment of nominee director
-
Power Grid Corporation of India reported 26.04% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,367.71 crore on 8.67% rise in total income to Rs 10,795.08 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
ITC reported 11.29% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,526.55 crore on 0.52% rise in total income to Rs 13,625.41 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
ACC's consolidated net profit jumped 72.8% to Rs 472.44 crore on 2% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4144.72 crore in Q4 December 2020 over Q4 December 2019. During the quarter, the cement major recorded an exceptional expense of Rs 176 crore in respect of impairment of assets at Madukkarai unit as the carrying amount exceeds its recoverable amount and disclosed as an exceptional item.
Ashok Leyland reported 46.85% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 14.24 crore on 15.19% rise in total income to Rs 6,000.28 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
Oil India reported 25.42% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 889.69 crore on 29.61% fall in total income to Rs 2,439.88 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries will be watched. Sebi on Thursday issued Settlement Orders in respect of adjudication proceedings initiated pursuant to the show cause notices issued by Sebi on May 19, 2020 to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, and the Whole-time Directors and certain officers at the relevant time. The aggregate settlement charges were Rs 2.92 crore.
RITES has, in consortium, emerged as L-1 bidder for a General Consultancy order from Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation for their Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor (HORC) which is a new electrified Broad-Gauge double line (about 144 kms) from Palwal to Sonipat via Sohna, Manesar and Kharkhoda in the state of Haryana with speed potential of 160 kmph. Fee payable to the consortium will be about Rs 61 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU