Ambuja Cements consolidated net profit rises 138.22% in the December 2018 quarter

Net profit of rose 138.22% to Rs 974.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 408.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 9.00% to Rs 6728.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6173.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.59% to Rs 2177.40 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against Rs 1516.36 crore during the previous year ended December 2017. Sales rose 10.30% to Rs 26040.94 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against Rs 23608.69 crore during the previous year ended December 2017.

