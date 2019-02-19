Huhtamaki PPL standalone net profit declines 14.23% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 9.04% to Rs 603.58 croreNet profit of Huhtamaki PPL declined 14.23% to Rs 17.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 20.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 9.04% to Rs 603.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 553.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017.
For the full year,net profit declined 45.16% to Rs 34.89 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against Rs 63.62 crore during the previous year ended December 2017. Sales rose 11.04% to Rs 2332.11 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against Rs 2100.30 crore during the previous year ended December 2017.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Dec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales603.58553.56 9 2332.112100.30 11 OPM %10.9010.90 -9.6010.40 - PBDT61.4556.54 9 198.93200.22 -1 PBT39.4235.38 11 113.57114.97 -1 NP17.9620.94 -14 34.8963.62 -45
