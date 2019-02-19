Huhtamaki PPL standalone net profit declines 14.23% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 9.04% to Rs 603.58 crore

Net profit of declined 14.23% to Rs 17.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 20.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 9.04% to Rs 603.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 553.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017.

For the full year,net profit declined 45.16% to Rs 34.89 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against Rs 63.62 crore during the previous year ended December 2017. Sales rose 11.04% to Rs 2332.11 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against Rs 2100.30 crore during the previous year ended December 2017.

603.58553.562332.112100.3010.9010.909.6010.4061.4556.54198.93200.2239.4235.38113.57114.9717.9620.9434.8963.62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)