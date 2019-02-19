Shivalik Bimetal Controls standalone net profit rises 91.86% in the December 2018 quarter

-

Sales rise 8.69% to Rs 45.28 croreNet profit of Shivalik Bimetal Controls rose 91.86% to Rs 5.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 8.69% to Rs 45.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 41.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales45.2841.66 9 OPM %19.9413.13 -PBDT9.545.89 62 PBT8.354.73 77 NP5.893.07 92
