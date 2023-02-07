Ambuja Cements standalone net profit rises 45.96% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.39% to Rs 4128.52 crore

Net profit of Ambuja Cements rose 45.96% to Rs 368.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 252.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.39% to Rs 4128.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3739.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.54% to Rs 2051.09 crore in the year ended December 2022 as against Rs 2083.19 crore during the previous year ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.52% to Rs 15729.12 crore in the year ended December 2022 as against Rs 13979.04 crore during the previous year ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Dec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4128.523739.92 10 15729.1213979.04 13 OPM %15.1715.25 -15.3023.00 - PBDT689.88577.16 20 3115.983405.33 -8 PBT525.05407.29 29 2488.262853.59 -13 NP368.99252.81 46 2051.092083.19 -2

