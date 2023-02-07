K G Denim reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.36 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 28.20% to Rs 117.60 crore

Net loss of K G Denim reported to Rs 7.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 28.20% to Rs 117.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 163.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.117.60163.78-1.397.58-5.405.38-9.180.81-7.360.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)