JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.03 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

K G Denim reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.36 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 28.20% to Rs 117.60 crore

Net loss of K G Denim reported to Rs 7.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 28.20% to Rs 117.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 163.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales117.60163.78 -28 OPM %-1.397.58 -PBDT-5.405.38 PL PBT-9.180.81 PL NP-7.360.46 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 16:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU