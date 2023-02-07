Tamboli Capital consolidated net profit rises 64.06% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.57% to Rs 22.84 crore

Net profit of Tamboli Capital rose 64.06% to Rs 3.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.57% to Rs 22.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.22.8420.2922.2022.875.984.444.843.163.562.17

