Tamboli Capital consolidated net profit rises 64.06% in the December 2022 quarter

Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.03 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 12.57% to Rs 22.84 crore

Net profit of Tamboli Capital rose 64.06% to Rs 3.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.57% to Rs 22.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales22.8420.29 13 OPM %22.2022.87 -PBDT5.984.44 35 PBT4.843.16 53 NP3.562.17 64

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 16:32 IST

