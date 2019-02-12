JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Super Crop Safe standalone net profit rises 27.19% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Amines & Plasticizers standalone net profit declines 1.07% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 37.55% to Rs 111.51 crore

Net profit of Amines & Plasticizers declined 1.07% to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 37.55% to Rs 111.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 81.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales111.5181.07 38 OPM %6.868.50 -PBDT6.516.48 0 PBT5.785.82 -1 NP3.693.73 -1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 16:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements