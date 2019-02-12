Amines & Plasticizers standalone net profit declines 1.07% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Amines & Plasticizers standalone net profit declines 23.86% in the September 2018 quarter
Amines & Plasticizers standalone net profit rises 4.86% in the June 2018 quarter
Balaji Amines standalone net profit rises 6.24% in the September 2018 quarter
Alkyl Amines Chemicals standalone net profit rises 97.02% in the September 2018 quarter
Alkyl Amines Chemicals standalone net profit rises 45.27% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 37.55% to Rs 111.51 croreNet profit of Amines & Plasticizers declined 1.07% to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 37.55% to Rs 111.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 81.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales111.5181.07 38 OPM %6.868.50 -PBDT6.516.48 0 PBT5.785.82 -1 NP3.693.73 -1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU