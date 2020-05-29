Andhra Paper standalone net profit rises 55.10% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 25.50% to Rs 279.67 croreNet profit of Andhra Paper rose 55.10% to Rs 92.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 59.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.50% to Rs 279.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 375.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 6.42% to Rs 212.92 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 200.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.04% to Rs 1269.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1427.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales279.67375.39 -25 1269.701427.33 -11 OPM %23.4229.05 -23.8226.52 - PBDT68.94111.04 -38 311.70384.63 -19 PBT49.8192.77 -46 235.80316.76 -26 NP92.9259.91 55 212.92200.08 6
