Andhra Paper standalone net profit rises 55.10% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 25.50% to Rs 279.67 crore

Net profit of Andhra Paper rose 55.10% to Rs 92.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 59.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.50% to Rs 279.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 375.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.42% to Rs 212.92 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 200.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.04% to Rs 1269.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1427.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

279.67375.391269.701427.3323.4229.0523.8226.5268.94111.04311.70384.6349.8192.77235.80316.7692.9259.91212.92200.08

