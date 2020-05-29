Metropolis Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 55.09% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 2.52% to Rs 206.97 crore

Net profit of Metropolis Healthcare declined 55.09% to Rs 15.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 34.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.52% to Rs 206.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 201.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.98% to Rs 127.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 120.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.51% to Rs 856.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 761.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

