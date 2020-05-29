JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sun Pharma receives DCGI approval to initiate clinical trail with Nafamostat Mesilate in Covid-19 patients
Business Standard

Metropolis Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 55.09% in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales rise 2.52% to Rs 206.97 crore

Net profit of Metropolis Healthcare declined 55.09% to Rs 15.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 34.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.52% to Rs 206.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 201.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.98% to Rs 127.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 120.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.51% to Rs 856.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 761.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales206.97201.88 3 856.41761.18 13 OPM %24.8328.11 -27.1326.14 - PBDT52.1957.38 -9 232.53206.62 13 PBT41.0551.93 -21 193.26186.55 4 NP15.4934.49 -55 127.33120.15 6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 29 2020. 17:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU