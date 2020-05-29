Metropolis Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 55.09% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
India Glycols consolidated net profit declines 10.95% in the December 2019 quarter
Nettlinx consolidated net profit declines 8.82% in the December 2019 quarter
Fairchem Speciality consolidated net profit declines 44.97% in the December 2019 quarter
Vesuvius India standalone net profit rises 12.49% in the December 2019 quarter
Granules India consolidated net profit rises 6.15% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 2.52% to Rs 206.97 croreNet profit of Metropolis Healthcare declined 55.09% to Rs 15.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 34.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.52% to Rs 206.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 201.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 5.98% to Rs 127.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 120.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.51% to Rs 856.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 761.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales206.97201.88 3 856.41761.18 13 OPM %24.8328.11 -27.1326.14 - PBDT52.1957.38 -9 232.53206.62 13 PBT41.0551.93 -21 193.26186.55 4 NP15.4934.49 -55 127.33120.15 6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU