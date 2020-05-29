Dilip Buildcon consolidated net profit rises 90.24% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 6.14% to Rs 2729.66 croreNet profit of Dilip Buildcon rose 90.24% to Rs 166.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 87.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.14% to Rs 2729.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2571.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 35.22% to Rs 357.76 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 552.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.28% to Rs 9724.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9415.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2729.662571.64 6 9724.899415.84 3 OPM %21.3018.69 -21.2618.74 - PBDT308.11201.00 53 969.57940.43 3 PBT191.90101.58 89 499.09578.24 -14 NP166.8087.68 90 357.76552.31 -35
