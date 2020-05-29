Dilip Buildcon consolidated net profit rises 90.24% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 6.14% to Rs 2729.66 crore

Net profit of Dilip Buildcon rose 90.24% to Rs 166.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 87.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.14% to Rs 2729.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2571.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 35.22% to Rs 357.76 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 552.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.28% to Rs 9724.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9415.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

2729.662571.649724.899415.8421.3018.6921.2618.74308.11201.00969.57940.43191.90101.58499.09578.24166.8087.68357.76552.31

